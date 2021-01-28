Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has called for all-inclusive governance, noting that such will help in curbing the various agitations rocking the country.

Governor Okowa made the call when he received the chairperson of the Federal Character Commission, Muheeba Dankaka at the Government House, Asaba.

He said said given every group a sense of belonging will engender loyalty to the nation.

“If we can ensure equity and fairness in political appointments, civil service, social amenities and the development of our nation and distortion in the process it will cause Nigerians to show loyalty to our nation,” Governor Okowa said