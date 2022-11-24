Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has noted that crude oil discovery and exploration in Kolmani field located in Bauchi and Gombe States will revitalise the fortunes of the Northeastern region of the country.

Atiku said this in a statement on Facebook Wednesday, while reacting to the flag off of Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 and 810 in Bauchi and Gombe states.

“The discovery of crude oil and the official flag-off of the exploration by President Muhammadu Buhari is a healthy development that will go a long way in revitalising the fortunes of the Northeastern region of Nigeria,” he said.

The former vice president noted that oil exploration in northern Nigeria “will create an opportunity for more investment in education with an emphasis on skills training and entrepreneurship development, which in return, will further generate prosperity for our young people and guarantee a better future for the upcoming generation.

“However, this discovery is without prejudice to my focus on the diversification of our economy that will ensure multiple streams of revenues for the country,” he added.