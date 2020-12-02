President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has described as pitiable handiwork of failed detractors, a letter said to have emanated from a Fulani group, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) endorsing the candidacy of Professor George Obiozor as next president of Ohanaeze.

Nwodo who denied the existence of any letter by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, which enjoined him to ensure that Professor Obiozor from Imo State emerges his successor with the promise that he would be given an appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari afterwards, described the purported letter as highly fallacious and spurious.

Nwodo in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media, Chief Emeka Attamah, enjoined the general public to discountenance the letter and see it as the “pitiable handiwork” of unsuccessful detractors.

The Ohanaeze president general whose tenure expires on January 9, 2021, maintained that the leadership of the apex Igbo sociocultural group was not for sale.

The statement partly read, “It is either that the official letterhead of Miyetti Allah was stolen or cloned and used by the purveyor of the letter without the knowledge of the Fulani group or, if the signature of the National Secretary of Miyetti on the letter is real, then there is an inexplicable ploy by some people to interfere in the election of the incoming leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”