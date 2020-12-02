The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second term of five years.

His confirmation followed a report presented by the Chairman Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya.

The Senator said his panel found Yakubu worthy based on his qualifications, performances in the last five years and the fact that he was apolitical, to continue for another term of five years.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, after his colleagues overwhelming voice vote in favour of Yakubu, urged the INEC Chairman to improve on his performances in the next five years.

Interestingly, the opposition senators who made contributions, shortly before the confirmation, eulogised Yakubu and described him as the best man for the job.

The Peoples Democratic senators including Sam Egwu, Sandy Onor James Manager, and Gabriel Suswan, in their various contributions said had done well and deserved five-year tenure