The Ogun State Government has constituted an investigative panel to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a worker at Quantum Steel Company, located in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area.

This was disclosed by Hon. Farouk Akintunde, Special Adviser to the Governor on the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA) and Chairman of the Ogun State Task Force on Environmental Compliance and Enforcement, during a phone interview with journalists.

Akintunde said that all key stakeholders have been engaged in the probe to uncover the root cause of the incident. He assured that any necessary actions would be taken in accordance with the state’s environmental laws to prevent future tragedies.

“The State Government will leave no stone unturned in unraveling the mystery behind this unfortunate incident. Measures will be taken to ensure it does not happen again,” he stated.

The Special Adviser further noted that the company could face sanctions if the investigation links the death to negligence or unsafe practices by its management.

Preliminary findings from the investigation revealed that Mr. Animashahun Abayomi, a crane operator at the company, was found dead on Monday, May 19, 2025, around 5 p.m.

According to the company’s Human Resources Manager, Mr. Rahmon Olanrewaju, the deceased reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. However, Akintunde emphasized that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of death.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights and enforcing compliance with environmental and safety regulations across industrial facilities in the state.