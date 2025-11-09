Ogun government declares zero tolerance for assault on teachers

The Ogun State Government has announced the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against any form of assault or intimidation of teachers in public schools across the state.

Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu, disclosed this in Abeokuta, saying the move became necessary following recent reports of harassment and violent attacks on educators.

Sanyaolu said the state government remains fully committed to ensuring that schools remain safe and conducive for teaching and learning, adding that anyone found guilty of attacking a teacher will face legal consequences without exception.

“We wish to state clearly and unequivocally that Ogun State maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any form of assault or intimidation against any teacher,” he said. “The safety and dignity of our teaching workforce are essential to sustaining the integrity of our education system.”

He explained that the new policy is aimed at deterring future incidents and restoring a culture of respect in schools, where teachers can focus on their primary duty of nurturing and guiding students.

“This decisive enforcement underscores our commitment to protecting those who dedicate their lives to educating and shaping the future of our state,” Sanyaolu added.

He appealed to parents, guardians, community leaders, and students to join hands in promoting respect for educators, noting that public support and awareness are key to strengthening discipline and orderliness in schools.