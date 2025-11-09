Ogun restates commitment to grassroots projects for inclusive development

The Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering impactful grassroots projects as part of efforts to promote inclusive development and improve service delivery across communities in the state.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, gave the assurance during the commissioning of various people-oriented projects in Odogbolu Local Government Area.

Hamzat said the commissioning aligns with the administration’s goal of ensuring that development is felt in all communities, noting that grassroots projects play a crucial role in improving livelihood, boosting local economies, and raising living standards.

“Development at the grassroots reflects the true essence of governance,” the Commissioner said. “It is imperative for Local Government Chairmen to cascade state-level development to the communities. I appreciate Governor Dapo Abiodun for continuously supporting all 20 Local Government Chairmen to implement impactful projects. The dividends of democracy must reach every nook and cranny of the state.”

He added that upgrading educational infrastructure and creating conducive learning environments remain central to the present administration’s agenda for improving the quality of education.

Hamzat urged community members to take ownership of the completed projects and adopt a culture of maintenance to sustain their benefits for future generations.

Earlier, the Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, Hon. Babatunde Diya, said the commissioned projects were designed not just to address present needs but to serve as long-term investments for the benefit of generations to come.

“Education is the bedrock of any progressive society. Every effort to uplift educational standards today is an investment in the future of our community and the state at large,” he said. “The projects being commissioned today exemplify what we can achieve when we work together for a shared purpose.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Mr Muyideen Zakariya, and a community representative, Mr Adebayo Andu, commended the initiative, saying the renovated facilities would significantly improve teaching and learning conditions. They also pledged to safeguard and maintain the infrastructure.

Projects commissioned included the reconstruction of a block of two classrooms at Christ Anglican Church Primary School, Eyindi, Ikosa; renovation of a block of two classrooms at St. Matthew Primary School, Imodi; installation of a solar-powered borehole and electrification at the Local Government Education Authority; and construction of six-unit toilet facilities, among others.