The Ogun State Government, in partnership with the Federal Government, has commenced the distribution of bags of sorghum and millet to farmers and vulnerable residents across the state. The initiative is aimed at boosting food production, lowering food prices, and reducing poverty levels.

Speaking during the official flag-off of the distribution exercise at the Agro-Service Department of the Ministry of Agriculture in Asero, Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Bolu Owotomo, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting farmers in all eight designated farm settlements across the state.

Owotomo, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Kehinde Jokotoye, and other top officials, announced that the Federal Government would also distribute free fertilizers to farmers in Ogun State. He, however, warned beneficiaries against selling the farm inputs, emphasizing that the items were strictly for agricultural use to enhance food security.

As part of efforts to improve mechanized farming, the Commissioner also inspected the ongoing repair works on five obsolete bulldozers inherited by the current administration. He assured farmers that the machines, once restored, would be deployed alongside already delivered tractors to assist in land clearing and cultivation.

“The Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration is determined to ensure that farmers receive all necessary support, including mechanized tools, to scale up food production in the state,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the farming community, the Chairman of Ajegunle Farm Settlement and State Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr. Rotimi Sogunle, expressed deep appreciation for the state government’s interventions.

“The kind of support we are receiving now, especially in Ajegunle Farm Settlement, was last seen during the days of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. We are truly grateful to this administration for the timely provision of inputs and other forms of support,” he said.

Sogunle encouraged farmers to stay informed about government interventions and advised them to organize into clusters in order to better access various support programmes.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Gbadebo Kehinde, thanked the government for the free sorghum and millet, calling for more support in areas such as access to finance and credit facilities, especially for young farmers.

“We need more opportunities to grow and scale our agricultural businesses. Access to credit would go a long way in supporting young people venturing into farming,” he said.

The initiative is part of the broader food security agenda of the Ogun State Government, designed to empower farmers and ensure the sustainability of the agricultural sector.