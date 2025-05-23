President Bola Tinubu on Thursday formally inaugurated the newly constituted board and management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), seven weeks after announcing their appointments.

The swearing-in ceremony, which held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, saw the President administer the oath of office to Ahmadu Kida, the board’s non-executive chairman, and Bashir Indabawa Ojulari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the NNPCL.

The brief ceremony marked the official commencement of duties for the new leadership of Nigeria’s state-owned oil giant, following their appointment on April 2, 2025.

President Tinubu proceeded directly from the event to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit at the State House Banquet Hall.

The 11-member NNPCL board features a blend of private sector professionals and government representatives. Members include:

Adedapo Segun and Bello Rabiu – representing the North West

Yusuf Usman – representing the North East

Babs Omotowa, former MD of Nigeria LNG – representing the North Central

Austin Avuru – Non-Executive Director for the South-South

Advertisement

David Ige – representing the South-West

Henry Obih – representing the South-East

Also appointed were two key government officials:

Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance – representing the ministry on the board

Aminu Ahmed – representing the Ministry of Petroleum Resources

Dignitaries at the ceremony included the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

The reconstitution of the NNPCL board is part of President Tinubu’s broader reform agenda aimed at improving transparency and performance in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.