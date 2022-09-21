Oseloka Obaze, former secretary to the government of Anambra State, has shared the first degree certificate of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate.

There have been speculations on social media that Mr. Obi, who studied philosophy at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, graduated with either a Pass or Third Class.

Responding to the speculations, Obaze, a member of the Labour Party who was PDP governorship candidate of the 2017 Anambra State governorship election, shared Obi’s certificate, which showed that he actually graduated with Second Class Honours, Lower Division, from UNN in 1984.

He challenged supporters of Obi’s opponents to also share the university certificates of their candidates.

“FOR Those who want to verify @PeterObi University degree. Let the other candidates do the same,” Obaze wrote.