Obi, Otti summon LP NEC meeting/stakeholders engagement

The two Labour Party leaders, the 2023 Presidential flag bearer Peter Obi and the sole state Governor of the party, Alex Otti of Abia state, have summoned the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja on Wednesday,y, April 9, 2025.

In a notice signed by the two men, the NEC meeting shall be followed concurrently by an interactive TownHall Engagement with major stakeholders and other organs of the party Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

The stakeholders listed to attend the meeting include the Vice Presidential candidate for the 023 election, Serving and former Senators and Senatorial candidates of LP in the 2023 election, Serving and former Members of House of Representatives and LP candidates in 2023 election, All members of the National Caretaker Committee and NTC, All former Governors candidates who are still in the party, Representatives of NLC/TUC Political Commission, All members of the former LP National Working Committee, P

The meeting is in furtherance of the Supreme Court ruling last working terminating the Julius Abure-led NWC.