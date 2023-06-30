Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, has noted sacrifices for Nigeria must begin from the leaders.

Obi was reacting to videos circulating online, which showed Tinubu being accompanied from the Lagos airport by a convoy of over 100 vehicles.

The videos have sparked reactions on social media, with many criticising the president.

In a statement via his official Twitter account, Obi said while he has not seen any of the videos, the quality of leadership cannot be measured by the size and length of an official motorcade.

He added that Nigeria’s current predicament makes it imperative for leaders to serve prudently and lead by example.

“Sacrifices for a better Nigeria must start from the leaders at all levels of government because the people have always made painful sacrifices, and the leaders must lead by example,” the statement reads.

“Their behaviour, character, and attitude must be reflective of the solutions to the challenges facing Nigerians because our people are suffering in this country, and we must have that at the back of our minds.

“While I urge the people to patiently bear the present hardship for a better tomorrow, I call on the leaders to live more frugally and act more responsibly for a better society.

“We must begin to drastically cut the cost of governance, and invest in different aspects of human development that will improve the lives of our people.”