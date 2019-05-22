NSE Wins Outstanding Invaluable Company Award for CSR

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has won the “Rotary Outstanding Invaluable Company Award” from Rotary International District 9110, Nigeria for its social responsibility projects.

In a notification letter signed by its District Governor, Mr. Kola Sodipo Rotary said the award was bestowed on NSE based on its “impactful Corporate Social Responsibility projects in the areas of Education, Health, Economic and Youth Empowerment, and Environment, amongst others, which Rotary considers invaluable in the service to humanity.

Rotary District 9110 is one of the 535 Districts that make up Rotary International worldwide and comprises over 100 Rotary Clubs with over 3000 professional men and women as members.

The award was presented to the NSE at the 2019 edition of the Rotary Friendship Night/Governor’s Magazine Launch/Awards on Monday, which hosted the Consular General of Germany in Nigeria, Dr Stefan Traumann, as the guest speaker.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Olumide Orojimi, Head of Corporate Communications, NSE, expressed his appreciation to Rotary for the recognition and noted that the Exchange is committed to strengthening its engagements and deepening its impact through social interventions across Nigeria. “NSE is changing the education outcomes of children in the North-East through the donation of Maisandari Alamderi Model Nursery and Primary School in Borno State. Through our community interventions in health, education and financial literacy across the country, we will continue to play our part towards realising the Sustainable Development Goals, thereby increasing the chances of achieving a better and more sustainable future for all”.

He also solicited support for the forthcoming 2019 edition of the NSE Corporate Challenge, an annual, highly competitive and fun-filled 5-kilometre walk, run and jog competition designed to raise awareness and funds to support cancer causes. “For five years now, the Corporate Challenge has been focused on cancer awareness and advocacy as well as raising funds to support the fight against cancer. The event, which is now in its 6th year, has been highly successful, recording more than 2,035 runners from over 306 companies, as well as top government officials and celebrities in past editions”.

NSE was found worthy of this award following the outcome of a committee of evaluators set up by Rotary District 9110, to look into Corporate Social Responsibility projects and programs of companies and their impacts that are in sync with Rotary ideals of service, especially in Rotary’s six areas of focus. Rotary’s six areas of focus include peace and conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, and economic and community development.