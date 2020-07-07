Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has announced the upgrade of its Issuers’ Portal (X-Issuer) on Monday, 06 July 2020.

X-Issuer which was first launched in 2013, is a secure web-based portal designed to enable Issuers conveniently file information in an electronic format to the Exchange. It is a key regulatory initiative of the NSE, developed to ensure electronic delivery of Issuers’ mandatory filings and other information in a structured and continuous manner to capital market stakeholders.

The enhanced X-Issuer, accessible via, https://ip.nse.com.ng, comes with a modern layout, improved functionalities, and new user-friendly features to further enhance the compliance and regulation experience of Issuers. Some of the new features include the Release Calendar Module to allow issuers proactively file corporate actions and upcoming meetings, and an information channel for Fund Managers to share information about their funds.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON noted that, “This upgrade affirms our commitment to eliminating information asymmetry in our market and protecting investors. The X-Issuer has, therefore, been enhanced to ensure that investors, analysts, and other stakeholders are better able to evaluate data in an accurate, timely.