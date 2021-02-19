Managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has said trucks found around the ports corridor in Lagos from February 27 will be impounded.

Usman who spoke at an interactive session with journalists on Thursday, said seven trailer parks have been set up in the environs of the Apapa and Tincan Island ports to accommodate trucks.

“Sanitising the ports corridor is to have a designated parking space. If you don’t tell people where to park, they will park anywhere,” she said.

“So we have seven truck parks available in collaboration with the Lagos state government. It means that you can’t go into the port if you are not parked in the truck park.

“We are going to get a lot of push back, we have seen push back already. If you are found on the port corridor, your truck will be impounded. We are working with the federal road safety and LASTMA and the police command.”