North Central APC Christians under the aegis of the North Central Youths and Women Forum on Tuesday protested in Abuja against decision of the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, to accept to serve as the Director-General of All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

The protesters who are from the six North-Central States and the Federal Capital Territory, also marched to the Presidential Villa, Abuja to submit a letter to the President Muhammadu Buhari over the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the APC, after a protest at the popular Unity Fountain.

They displayed placards with inscriptions such as ‘Lalong is a Judas,’ ‘Lalong is on his own,’ ‘We say No to DGship, give us our VP slot,’ ‘On North Central Christian Vice Presidential candidate we stand,’ and ‘Dear Asiwaju… Keep your DG, Give us a Christian VP, All Christians in APC say No to DGship.’

The leader of the group, Dauda Yakubu, said various indices at play so far within the APC do not suggest that Christians from Northern Nigeria were considered in the party’s scheme of affairs.

While describing Lalong’s appointment as an insult to the North Central, Yakubu said they would only accept the position of the Vice President.

He recalled that the party had neglected advice from concerned stakeholders by nominating a Northern Muslim as the party’s vice presidential candidate.