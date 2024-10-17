Connect with us

Nollywood says goodbye to Ayobami Olabiyi
Veteran Nollywood actor Ayobami Olabiyi, fondly known as “Bobo B,” who passed away recently, left a lasting legacy in the Yoruba film industry.

Born in Ibadan, Oyo State, Olabiyi began his career as a teacher in 1977, dedicating 16 years to education before transitioning to acting after retiring in 1993.

Olabiyi’s acting career took off in 1994 with his debut film, Ewolewo. His breakout role in Olaniyanu in 1996 gained him widespread recognition. Over the years, he starred in notable Yoruba films such as Omo Alhaja, Ajani Oloko, Ile Aye, Oroki, and Ogo Osupa, amassing over 16 film appearances.

As a leader, Olabiyi served as the National General Secretary of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and held influential roles in the Association of Nigerian Theatre Practitioners (ANTP), later TAMPAN, where he helped shape the film industry’s growth.

His leadership was defined by his commitment to improving standards and providing opportunities for young talent, making him a mentor to many aspiring actors.

His contributions to the film industry and mentorship earned him the chieftaincy title of Otunba in Iware, Oyo State.

The Yoruba film industry has lost not only a gifted actor but also a leader and visionary whose contributions will continue to inspire generations.

