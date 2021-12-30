Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has noted that since Katsina State governor, Bello Masari, called on the people of his state to buy arms and defend themselves against bandits, nobody has reacted from the presidency or anywhere, but when Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom made similar call, he was attacked from many angles.

“When Masari says defend yourself, nobody responds,” Sani wrote via his twitter handle, @ShehuSani. “When Ortom says defend yourself, he is pelted with stones and chased with cutlasses and spears.”

Masari had for the second time on Tuesday, during a media parley with journalists at the Muhammadu Buhari House in Katsina, asked residents of the state to buy guns and defend themselves against bandits since, according to him, it has become clear that security officials alone cannot tackle insecurity in the state.

Katsina, like other North-west states of Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi, has witnessed incessant attacks by terror groups and bandits, same as North Central states of Benue, Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa, among others.

Hundreds of people have been killed or kidnapped in Katsina this year with thousands more displaced from their homes.

Speaking, Mr Masari said the number of security personnel is not enough to tackle the situation.

“It’s Islamically allowed for one to defend himself against attack. One must rise to defend himself, his family and assets. If you die while trying to defend yourself, you’ll be considered a martyr. It’s surprising how a bandit would own a gun while a good man trying to defend himself and his family doesn’t have one,” the governor said.

Mr Masari said the state government would help those who plan to own arms with the view to help bring an end to banditry.

“We’ll support those who come with the initiative to procure arms because residents need to also complement the efforts of security agencies. These people (security agents) don’t have the number to protect the people. When President Buhari came, he even tried by increasing the number of our security agents but it’s inadequate. Count it yourself, how many policemen do we have in this country? How many soldiers do we have?

“Even if we say every policeman should go back to his home state, it’ll still not be enough. So, if we fold arms and decide to do nothing, we’ll be the ones to suffer most,” he lamented.

Mr Masari said the police would register all guns bought by the residents to ensure they are put to the right use.

