Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo has said henceforth no contract will be awarded without consideration for the safety of public infrastructure.

The Governor who spoke while responding to submission by the General Manager, Ogun State Water Corporation, at the Treasury Board meeting on the 2021 Budget at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said it is unacceptable to destroy critical infrastructure.

His stance followed the massive disruption of public infrasturucture in he state by he Ibikunle AMOSUN led administration during the construction of roads.

It would be recalled that most homes had their water supplies disconnected while the road construction lasted creating untold hardship for residents.

“No road contract must be awarded without consideration for public infrastructure, like water pipes, electric wire and poles. Make sure every infrastructure along the right of way is factored into the contract and must be restored to its former state or even better than how it was”, he said

Abiodun who described water as a basic necessity of life, decried the damage done to water supply, as a result of dislocation of water pipes during the expansion of roads across the State, saying, “there should have been a provision in the contract for the restoration of pipes by the contractors”.

The Governor who berated the Corporation for non-performance, said it was a critical sector whose services are very important to the well-being of the people, urging the management to brace up for the task of ensuring that the people have access to potable water supply.

On housing, Abiodun while reiterating his commitment to building 2,500 housing units in the first two years of his administration and implementing the 10, 000 Federal Government Housing Scheme, opined that the sector is important for economic sustainability, as it generates employment and provide accommodation for the people.

In his submission, the Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Omoniyi Akande, said the Ministry is currently constructing 150 housing units at Kobape, Prince Court phase 11, while 100 housing units being constructed at Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode would be ready soon.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Ogun State Water Corporation, Engr. Oluseye Maku, said the Corporation was working towards rehabilitating various water scheme, as well as constructing 20 water hubs to serve the people.