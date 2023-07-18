NNPC increases fuel price to N617 per litre

The price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called fuel, has increased to about N617 per litre.

A visit to an NNPC filling station in the Central area of Abuja on Tuesday morning confirmed that the fuel price has been adjusted from N539 to N617 per litre.

Customers who spoke to our correspondents said they purchased the product at the new price on Tuesday.

The immediate reason could not be ascertained but it is not unconnected to the recent projections by oil marketers that fuel price will hit N700 per litre soon.

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NDMPRA) is yet to comment to Daily Trust inquiry as at the time of filling this report.

Details later…..