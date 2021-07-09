The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) board has announced the appointment of Dr. Philip Mshelbila as new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer to succeed Engr. Tony Attah.

Engr. Attah who was appointed Chief Executive Officer by the NLNG Board in July 2016, will return to his parent company, Shell, on August 30, 2021, at the expiration of his five-year tenure at the helm of affairs.

Dr. Mshelbila, who is rounding up his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad & Tobago, will be taking over from Engr. Attah on 31st August 2021, the NLNG announced on Friday.

NLNG is an incorporated Joint-Venture owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15%), and Eni International N.A. N.V. S.àr.l (10.4%).