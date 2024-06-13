NIS plans to upgrade to user friendly e-visa channel

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has unveiled plans, to inaugurate a more accessible e-visa application channel for short visits in line with the Nigeria Visa Policy 2020.

The plan was announced by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, during an address delivered at the graduation ceremony of the 12th Command Course of the Immigration Command and Staff College, in Sokoto.

The CG who was represented by Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) George Didel, said the new channel was designed to streamline visa processes, foster foreign direct investments (FDIs) and boost tourism.

Nandap stated thus:

“We must embrace these reforms and implement effective internal control and monitoring mechanisms. This is to track the presence and activities of all foreigners in Nigeria”

