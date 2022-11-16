Nine-year-old Zimbabwean girl gives birth to a baby

A nine-year-old girl in Zimbabwe, name withheld, has given birth to a baby at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Zim Live, said in a report that the baby was born on Monday via a caesarean section.

UBH acting clinical director Dr Harrison Rambanapasi said, “I wish to inform the nation that our nine-year-old has given birth at UBH. Our specialists performed the C-section in the early hours of today. The outcome is a healthy baby girl with a weight just above 3kg.

Both the mother and the baby are in a stable condition.”

Meanwhile, the father of the minor was arrested in August when it was discovered that she was pregnant. The father was the only male relative the victim lived with.

The victim said that the abuse only occurred at night.

The Zimbabwean First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, visited the then pregnant victim on Saturday with groceries and other items.