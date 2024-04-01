NIMC fixes N16,340 as fee for correcting NIN date of birth, N1,522 for others

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), on Monday, listed the fees Nigerians will have to pay to modify data on their National Identification Number (NIN).

NIMC had recently announced that corrections can be made to name, date of birth and phone numbers incorrectly registered with their NIN on a newly launched mobile application.

NIMC, on launching the app, did not however, announce fees for the modification of data until seven days later.

This was after complaints from users about technical glitches on the mobile app.

NIMC set different fees for the modification of specific self-service options for the modification of data – name, age, date of birth, phone number and email address – on the NIN.

NIMC fixed the fee for change of date of birth at N16,340, while change of name and address is N1,522.

The Commission wrote on its X account, “Good news!!! You no longer have to go to a NIN enrolment center to modify your NIN record.

“You can modify your date of birth, name, address, email, and phone number on the NIMC SELF-SERVICE APP. What are you waiting for???”

“After login, you will be requested to provide your NIN, last name and email address.

“Finally, after providing the above, the data modification channel will be accessible.”

