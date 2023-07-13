Nigeria’s oil production up by 5% to 1.24m bpd in June

Nigeria’s oil production increased to 1,248,960 barrels per day (bpd) in June 2023, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has disclosed.

The country’s drilling performance is contained in the commission’s latest crude oil and condensate production data.

According to the report, the current oil output represents a 5.51 percent increase compared to May 2023 when production was 1,183,691 barrels per day (bpd).

The figure also signifies a second consecutive month-on-month increase, following a drop below 1 million bpd in April.

With the addition of condensate, oil output rose to a total of 1.48 million bpd in June 2023, from 1.42 million bpd in the previous month, according to the report.

Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil, usually separated out of a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions.