Nigeria’s INEC gets acting chairman as Mahmood bows out temporaril

OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named Ahmed Mu’azu as the acting chairman of the Nigerian electoral commission.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the outgoing chairman of the commission made the announcement on Monday at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Mu’azu was until his new appointment, a national commissioner in the commission.

While Prof. Yakubu has been reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari for second term, Muazu – representing the north-east at the commission – will remain in an acting capacity until the reappointment of Yakubu is confirmed by the Senate.

“Pending the conclusion of the statutory process, the remaining National Commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission,” Yakubu said.

“It is therefore my pleasure to hand over to him in the interim. We have worked as a team for the last four years. Therefore, there is nothing new to any one of them.”

“As you are already aware, the renewal of my tenure as Chairman of the Commission has been announced, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“Our work as election managers requires us to enforce the law, regulations, and guidelines. In doing so, we must demonstrate strict respect for, and compliance with, the Constitution of Nigeria and subsidiary laws.

“Consequently, it will be inappropriate for me to remain in office beyond today, 9th November 2020, without confirmation by the Senate and swearing to another oath of office as provided by law,” he added.

Prof. Yakubu was first appointed INEC chairman in November 2015 and oversaw the 2019 general elections