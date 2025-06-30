Nigerians sceptical about Atiku, El-Rufai’s ADA coalition party

…As controversy trails members’ marriage of convenience

Controversy continues to trail the emergence of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), a coalition of politicians—many described as disgruntled or failed actors from their former political parties—who have come together in an attempt to forge a new political platform.

The group, which includes former heavyweights from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is yet to meet the requirements for official registration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Sam Olumekun, disclosed that the ADA and over 100 other groups have merely submitted letters of intent, not full applications. “None of them has met the criteria required for full registration,” he said. This means ADA still has considerable groundwork to cover before becoming a legally recognised political party.

Strange bedfellows

From the outset, the coalition has been dogged by speculation and suspicion over its true motives and internal coherence. Its members—former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi, ex-Senate President David Mark, former Osun governor Rauf Aregbesola, Babachir David Lawal, among others—are often seen as strange political bedfellows united more by their disdain for President Bola Tinubu than by a coherent ideological vision.

Among them, only former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi is widely regarded as possessing a genuine reformist agenda. Political analysts note that Obi stood out in the 2023 elections due to his record, consistency, and appeal to younger voters. Though initially reluctant to associate with the coalition, Obi’s recent visit to Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed sparked speculation that he might be softening his stance.

Yet, many believe Obi is cautiously observing the coalition’s evolution and has not committed himself fully. “I’m championing people over power,” Obi recently stated. “My fight is not against individuals. It’s against bad governance. I’m in coalition with anyone who is against hunger, poverty, and a broken system that fails our children.”

He added: “Politics, for me, is not a career. It’s a platform for service. I want to build a Nigeria that works for all—not just for the few.”

According to an APC insider, “Atiku and El-Rufai know they’ve lost the confidence of the people. They believe bringing Obi into their fold gives them credibility. But Obi is smarter than that. He’ll play along for now, but he won’t risk losing the goodwill he built during the last election.”

Public scepticism mounts

Despite growing dissatisfaction with President Tinubu’s economic policies, which many Nigerians blame for worsening hardship, public trust in the ADA coalition remains low—largely because of those leading the charge. Atiku’s multiple presidential bids, coupled with his long presence in the political elite, have led many to regard him as a relic of the old order.

El-Rufai’s earlier flirtations with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) were reportedly efforts to test the waters before finally rallying support for a new party. According to insiders, existing political parties were deemed “compromised” by Tinubu’s presidency, prompting the decision to form a fresh platform.

This decision led to the recent Abuja meeting where ADA was formally launched. Former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi chairs the coalition’s standing committee, with Umar Ado serving as secretary. Akin Ricetts and Abdullahi Musa Elayo were named as the pro tem chairman and secretary of the party, respectively.

In response to criticism from the coalition, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga dismissed the group as a collection of “sore losers.” “They are not politicians after the public good. It’s all about self-interest. They are frustrated and disgruntled, united only by their hatred for President Tinubu,” he said.

Coalition hits back

El-Rufai, speaking in a television interview, responded to Onanuga’s dismissal with a bold prediction: “Tinubu can’t win. In fact, he’ll be lucky if he comes third in 2027.” El-Rufai cited an internal poll suggesting that 94% of respondents disapproved of Tinubu’s leadership.

He also warned that recent defections to the APC should not be misinterpreted as signs of Tinubu’s popularity. “Political realignments do not reflect electoral strength. Most of these defectors are opportunists, not genuine loyalists,” he argued.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, echoed El-Rufai’s sentiments. “Atiku is heavily invested in this opposition movement. He’s attended almost every strategic meeting,” Lawal said. “But the PDP is too broken to fix. What we seek is not just a coalition of names, but a coalition of purpose.”

Analysts weigh in

Political analysts and stakeholders have offered a variety of reactions. Former APC National Vice Chairman (Northwest), Salihu Lukman, said the ruling party has betrayed its founding principles. “The APC has become a monarchy. The president runs it like an emperor. What we need is a truly people-centred movement.”

Media mogul and former presidential aspirant Dele Momodu offered a warning to the coalition’s leaders. “Ego is the killer of coalitions,” he said. “If they want real change, they must put the nation above their ambitions. Nigerians won’t forgive another failed political marriage.”

Meanwhile, former Aviation Minister and APC stalwart Femi Fani-Kayode dismissed the entire opposition effort as a “futile dream.” According to him, “Tinubu is not a man you outmanoeuvre easily. He has the structure, the strategy, and the grassroots.”

Former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Bode George, took a swipe at Atiku, saying: “The problem with the PDP was Atiku. The problem with ADA will still be Atiku. His insistence on being the flag bearer has always been the issue—and it may destroy whatever credibility this new party hopes to gain.”

As Nigeria edges closer to the 2027 general election, it remains to be seen whether ADA will evolve into a serious political contender or merely serve as another failed experiment in coalition politics. For now, the public remains cautious, even as hopes for a genuine alternative continue to simmer beneath the surface.