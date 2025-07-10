Nigerians face tightening visa restrictions from US, UK, Canada, UAE, others

Nigerians are facing increasing immigration bottlenecks as countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) implement stricter visa policies targeting applicants from Nigeria.

The restrictions form part of a broader global shift towards immigration control, national security protection, and economic self-preservation among leading destination countries.

Over the past few months, multiple policy changes have been introduced, with host countries citing concerns about overstay rates, documentation issues, security risks, and a desire to align immigration frameworks with evolving domestic priorities.

Just days ago, the United States government unveiled a new visa policy for Nigerians, slashing the duration of non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas to three months and restricting them to single-entry only. The categories affected include business (B1), tourism (B2), student (F), and exchange visitor (J) visas.

The development adds to a raft of immigration restrictions initiated by the Joe Biden administration, including tighter student visa rules, increased social media scrutiny for applicants, and delays in consular interview scheduling—measures that have significantly affected Nigerian applicants.

In response, the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the US decision, urging reconsideration in the interest of mutual respect and long-standing bilateral relations.

A statement signed by ministry spokesperson, Imomotimi Ebienfa, said diplomatic efforts were underway to seek a reversal of the decision.

“The Federal Government views this development with concern and keen interest, particularly given the longstanding cordial relations and strong people-to-people ties between our two countries,” the statement read.

“This restriction places a disproportionate burden on Nigerian travelers, students seeking academic opportunities, professionals engaging in legitimate business, and individuals contributing to cultural and educational exchanges.”

While acknowledging that every country reserves the right to determine its immigration policies, the ministry appealed to the US government to uphold the principles of reciprocity, equity, and partnership in its dealings with Nigeria.

UAE tightens entry for Nigerians

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has also resumed its hardline visa stance against Nigerian travelers. On Tuesday, UAE immigration authorities issued a fresh round of entry restrictions, including the reintroduction of bans on transit visas and heightened requirements for tourist visa applications.

According to travel agents and notices circulated by UAE-based immigration offices, Nigerian nationals between the ages of 18 and 45 are now barred from applying for tourist visas unless they are travelling in family groups or through recognized group tours.

Those aged above 45 are still eligible to apply, but must present personal bank statements showing a minimum monthly closing balance of $10,000—or its equivalent in naira—for the past six months.

“For Nigerian nationals, please bear in mind that an applicant aged 18 to 45 years traveling alone is not eligible for the tourist visa category,” the policy guidance stated.

Canada, UK also tighten immigration rules

Canada and the United Kingdom have also adopted more restrictive immigration frameworks in recent months, indirectly affecting a large number of Nigerian applicants. These include longer processing times, more rigorous screening of student and work visa applicants, and greater emphasis on proof of return or financial solvency.

In the UK, recent Home Office measures have introduced limits on dependants accompanying international students, while work visa routes have been narrowed to prioritise local labour market needs. Canada, on its part, has reduced student visa allocations in select provinces and toughened post-graduation work permit eligibility.

These developments come amid broader concerns over rising global migration pressures, economic challenges, and increasing anti-immigration sentiments in parts of Europe and North America.

For many Nigerians, the stricter visa rules represent a growing wall of exclusion, threatening access to global education, employment, tourism, and business opportunities. Experts say the trend underscores the need for stronger diplomatic engagement, while also raising questions about Nigeria’s domestic policies and global reputation.