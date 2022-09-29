Nigerian stock market gains N12bn as NGXASI closes 0.02% higher

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed higher as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.02% to settle at 49,171.70 points from the previous close of 49,163.81 points.

The Market Capitalisation was up by 0.05% to close at N26.531 trillion from the previous close of N26.519 trillion, thereby gaining N12 billion.

An aggregate of 101.6 million units of shares were traded in 3,981 deals, valued at N1.2 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 7 equities appreciated in their share prices against 20 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

CHAMS led other gainers with 8.00% growth to close at N0.27 from the previous close of N0.25.

ARDOVA, Sovereign Trust Insurance and BUA Cement among other gainers also grew their share prices by 7.42%, 3.57% and 3.07% respectively.

Percentage Losers

JAPAULGOLD led price decliners’ table as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.27 from the previous close of N0.30.

Royal Exchange, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance and RTBRISCOE among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.80%, 8.62% and 8.57% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 14 million units of its shares in 563 deals, valued at about N259 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 11.6 million units of its shares in 383 deals, valued at N228.9 million.

FBNH traded about 6 million units of its shares in 107 deals, valued at N61 million.