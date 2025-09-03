Connect with us

Business

Nigerian stock market falls 0.67% as profit-taking drags equities lower
Advertisement

Business

Afreximbank posts $42.5bn asset base, $412.7m profit in H1 2025

Business

Tinubu cancels NTA leadership shake-up in dramatic U-turn

Education in Nigeria

Health minister Salako urges united action to ensure equitable access to healthcare

Business

Brent crude rises nearly 2% on Russian supply fears, U.S. policy uncertainty

Business

Euro zone inflation tops forecasts at 2.1% in August, ECB set to hold rates

Business

Legend Internet names Chris Pitan as new Chief Financial Officer

Business

Mixed fortunes for insurance sector as LASACO, AIICO, AXA, others post negative growth

Business

Top 20 Performing Stocks in August 2025: Insurance Sector Dominates as Recapitalization Sparks Rally

Business

Nigerian equities dip 0.50% WoW as profit-taking hits 57 stocks

Business

Nigerian stock market falls 0.67% as profit-taking drags equities lower

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Nigerian stock market falls 0.67% as profit-taking drags equities lower

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its losing streak on Tuesday, shedding 0.67% as widespread profit-taking weighed heavily on the market.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 138,780.55 points from the previous 139,722.19, while market capitalization fell to N87.81 trillion from N88.70 trillion.

A total of 405 million shares worth N39.8 billion were exchanged in 31,127 deals during the session.

Market sentiment remained weak, with 49 stocks closing in the red against just 9 gainers.

Top Gainers

NCR led the chart, advancing 9.96% to close at N12.70, up from N11.55.

AUSTINLAZ rose 9.66%, while TANTALIZER and MULTIVERSE appreciated by 6.09% and 5.50%, respectively.

Top Losers

AIICO Insurance, Prestige Assurance, and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance declined by 10% each, topping the losers’ chart.

Advertisement

ELLAHLAKES and PZ also plunged by 9.93% and 9.89%, respectively.

Activity Drivers

GTCO was the most active, trading 36 million units in 1,584 deals, valued at ₦3 billion.

ACCESSCORP followed with 30 million shares in 1,529 deals, worth N768 million.

AIICO Insurance recorded 22 million shares in 849 deals, totaling N77 million.

The persistent sell-off signals continued investor caution as market players lock in gains after previous rallies.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *