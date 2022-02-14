By Yusuf Mohammed

Nigeria, a country of about 200 million people is full of talents. Speaking of talents, it is one of the epicenters of churning out footballers. In other words, Like Brazil and some other footballing nations, it is also one of the spiritual homes of football.

The country has the antecedent of producing talents like Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Joseph Yobo and a host of others. And there are more talents where the aforementioned came from.

But it is one thing to know how to play football and it is another thing to stand out and reach for the stars in a country like Nigeria where football talents abound. One young man who has been able to distinguish himself today is Uchenna Christian Junior.

Christian, born on December 30, 2000, is a Nigerian football player who is currently playing for Omole Football Academy in Lagos.

Often considered by many as one of the best young talents in the country, the young footballer, spent two seasons at Ifeanyi Ubah FC, Anambra on loan.

While playing at Ifeanyi Ubah FC, which is one of the biggest clubs in the Nigeria, he commanded a first team shirt throughout his spell.

At just 21, Christian has become the talk of many football pundits and professionals in Nigeria, thanks to his incredible skills that have prompted a host professional footballers and coaches to praise his talent and predict a very bright future.

Born and raised in Nnewi, a commercial city in Anambra, he relocated to Lagos, one of the biggest commercial cities in Africa, in pursuit of his football dreams. Since then, he has been on the ascendancy due to his standout performances.

Despite his age, he already plays like someone who has been in the business for many years. Apart from his electric pace which makes him a defender’s nightmare, just like Kylian Mbappe, he knows when to slow down and pass the ball. According to his teammates and trainers, “he is always happy to take on defenders.”

He is a complete player with the ability to change games. He has a knack for scoring goals. He is consistent, has good vision, agility, stamina and positioning.

Junior is a highly promising player and has been dubbed the next Eden Hazard. ‘Hazard’ as he is fondly called by teammates, he has always commanded a first team shirt where ever he has played. Although naturally a winger, he excels more in the centre forward position.

The Nnewi-born player has caught the attention of many and has led to some top coaches in Nigeria to liken him to several prominent forwards, including former Manchester City player, Sergio Aguero for his sharpness in front of goal. Defenders prefer to have him on their team rather than having him as an opposition, as he is a constant threat in the 18-yard box.

In 2019, he was one the players that was considered to represent Nigeria at the under 17 World Cup, but due to his age, he wasn’t selected. He was 18 at the time.

He stands at 1.75 m tall and weighs 65kg. He has a very strong right foot, he is dogged, mobile, has great positioning, and loves to take on defenders.

Many football enthusiasts have tipped him for greater heights outside the shores of Nigeria if he is given the chance.