Adebayo Obajemu

It was yet another flat trading day on the floor of the Nigerian equity market as the All Share Index closed at 28,344.04 points against the previous close of 28,344.33 points on Wednesday.

The market capitalisation closed at N14.815 trillion, same as N14.815 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Aggregate volume at end of today’s session grew by 56.66% to 342 million units while the traded stocks valued at N5 billion in 4,048 deals.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 13 stocks gained against 12 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Eterna Oil with 9.98% growth, led the gainers to close at N5.29 from the previous close of N4.81.

WAPCO and Guiness among other gainers also grew their share prices by 4.03% and 3.23% respectively ahead of other 10 stocks that kept the market flat

Percentage Losers

AIICO, GLAXOSMITH and FIDSON among others 9 stocks shed their share prices by 3.57%, 3.45% and 3.00% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 93 million units of its shares in 326 deals, valued at about N614 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 67 million units of its shares in 420 deals, valued at about N1.3 billion.

Guaranty traded about 62 million units of its shares in 324 deals, valued at N1.8 billion