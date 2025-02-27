Connect with us

Nigerian Artists Shine at 2025 Trace Awards
Published

32 mins ago

on

The 2025 Trace Awards, held on February 26 at Mora Resort in Zanzibar, Tanzania, celebrated outstanding achievements in African and global music.

Nigerian artists dominated the winners’ list, securing top accolades across multiple categories.

Top Nigerian Winners:

Rema – Album of the Year (Heis), Best Male Artist
Ayra Starr – Best West African Artist
Mercy Chinwo – Best Gospel Artist
D’banj – Lifetime Achievement Award
P.Priime – Best Producer (MMS)
Meji Alabi – Best Music Video (Rema – DND)
Full List of Winners
Global Awards

Song of the Year – Titom & Yuppe – Tshwala Bam (South Africa)
Album of the Year – Rema – Heis (Nigeria)
Best Collaboration – Tamsir & Team Paiya – Coup du Marteau (Ivory Coast)
Best Music Video – Meji Alabi – Rema DND (Nigeria)
Best Dancer – Makhadzi (South Africa)
Best DJ – DJ Moh Green – Kelele (Algeria)
Best Hip Hop Artist – Didi B (Ivory Coast)
Best Global African Artist – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Best Male Artist – Rema (Nigeria)
Best Female Artist – Tyla (South Africa)
Best Live Performance – Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Best Producer – P.Priime – MMS (Nigeria)
Best Gospel Artist – Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)
Regional Awards

Best Artist Eastern Africa – Bien (Kenya)
Best Artist Western Africa (Anglophone) – Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Best Artist Southern Africa – Tyler ICU (South Africa)
Best Artist Francophone Africa – Josey (Ivory Coast)
Best Artist Lusophone Africa – Chelsea Dinorath (Angola)
Best Artist Tanzania – Nandy (Tanzania)
International & Diaspora Awards

Best Artist Europe – Joe Dwet File (France/Haiti)
Best Artist Brazil – Duquesa (Brazil)
Best Artist Caribbean – Lea Churro (Reunion Island)
Best Artist Indian Ocean – Barth (Reunion)

The 2025 Trace Awards showed how Nigerian artists are making a big impact worldwide, proving they are top stars in Afrobeats and other music genres.

