Nigeria names 17-man squad for 2025 Afrobasket

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has unveiled a 17-man provisional squad for the senior men’s national team, D’Tigers, ahead of the 2025 FIBA Afrobasket tournament scheduled for August 12–24 in Angola.

Leading the roster is Houston Rockets’ new recruit, Josh Okogie, who returns to the national team after a brief absence. The former Phoenix Suns guard previously represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup in China and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Also making the list is 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) champion, Caleb Agada, who currently plays for Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli. Veteran players Ike Nwamu, Mike Nuga, and Talib Zanna are also included, while Rivers Hoopers’ Peter Olisemeka and Devine Eke—both standouts in the 2025 BAL season—have been handed call-ups.

Others on the provisional roster are Kareem Joseph, Wesley Iwundu, Ugochukwu Simon, Stanley Okoye, Folabomi Fayemi, Emmanuel Omogbo, Christian Mekowulu, Martins Igbanu, Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, and Jekiri Tonye. Notably absent is seasoned forward Chimezie Metu, who remains sidelined with a long-term injury.

The 2015 continental champions last assembled in August 2023 for the FIBA Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Lagos, where they failed to secure a spot at the Paris 2024 Games.

D’Tigers are set to open camp next week as preparations intensify. The current 17-man list will be trimmed to 12 players for the championship.

Nigeria has been drawn in Group B alongside defending champions Tunisia, Cameroon, and Madagascar. The team will face Madagascar in their opening game on August 13, take on Tunisia on August 15, and conclude the group stage against Cameroon on August 17. The knockout rounds begin on August 18, with the final slated for August 24 at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Luanda.