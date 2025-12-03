Nigeria joins Arab-Africa Trade Bridges Program, targets boost in agribusiness, industrial growth

Nigeria has formally joined the Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program, marking a major step toward strengthening African-Arab trade cooperation and accelerating the country’s agribusiness, industrial growth, and export diversification agenda.

The partnership was sealed on Tuesday in Abuja during the signing of the AATB Membership Agreement on the sidelines of the 5th AATB Board of Governors Meeting hosted by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The agreement positions Nigeria as the newest member of the multilateral trade and investment initiative.

The document was signed by Engr. Adeeb Y. Al Aama, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and Secretary General of the AATB Program, and Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

According to both parties, the agreement will serve as a strategic framework to enhance Nigeria’s trade competitiveness, expand value-added exports, modernise agribusiness, strengthen priority value chains, and build technical capacity across sectors aligned with national development priorities.

Under the collaboration, Nigeria will benefit from support in areas such as trade promotion, SME development, trade facilitation, logistics improvement, digital trade preparedness, and business missions aimed at expanding market access across Africa and the Arab world.

Edun Pushes for Deeper African–Arab Trade Integration

Speaking at the Agribusiness Matchmaking Forum held ahead of the Board of Governors Meeting, Edun underscored the importance of stronger regional alliances between African and Arab nations, particularly as global economic shifts compel developing regions to look inward for growth.

He cited projections showing that Arab–Africa trade could expand by more than $37 billion within three years, noting that Nigeria intends to play a central role in driving that growth through value-added agribusiness and industrial partnerships.

“This is a moment to turn opportunity into action,” Edun said. “By working together, we can build stronger value chains, create jobs, and support prosperity across our regions.”

The minister highlighted Nigeria’s ongoing reforms, including the planned National Single Window for trade, which he said will enhance efficiency, attract investment, and boost private-sector participation.

AATB Welcomes Nigeria’s Membership

AATB Secretary General Adeeb Al Aama described Nigeria as one of Africa’s most dynamic economies with strong potential in agribusiness, manufacturing, energy, and digital industries.

“We are pleased to welcome Nigeria to the AATB Program,” he said. “Through this agreement, we look forward to collaborating with Nigerian institutions to expand regional market access, strengthen value chains, enhance trade finance, and support the country’s development priorities.”

The AATB Program, driven by ITFC and partnering institutions, has in recent years expanded its footprint across Africa with initiatives in agribusiness, textiles, logistics, export readiness under AfCFTA, and digital trade. It also supports regional initiatives such as the Common African Agro-Parks (CAAPs) Programme.

Expanding Regional Impact

Nigeria’s entry into the programme expands AATB’s presence in West Africa and adds significant weight to ongoing efforts to advance trade-led development and foster inclusive economic growth across both regions.

Officials say the new partnership is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to diversify exports, improve supply-chain efficiency, support SMEs, especially women- and youth-owned enterprises, and increase private-sector competitiveness in regional and global markets.