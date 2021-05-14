The Board of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, has announced the appointment of Mr Hans Essaadi as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective from 31st of July, 2021.

The company in a disclosure signed by its secretary, Uaboi Agbebaku, said the appointment of Mr Essaadi is sequel to the resignation of the incumbent Managing Director/CEO, Mr Jordi Borrut Bel, who will be completing his assignment in the company on the 30th of July, 2021.

Mr Bel resigned in a bid to enable him take up another assignment within the Heineken Group, his resignation has since been accepted by the Board effective by the close of business on the 30th of July, 2021.

On the other-hand, the CEO-Elect, Mr. Essaadi is currently the Managing Director of Al Haram Beverages, the Heineken Operating Company (‘’OpCo’’) in Egypt. He joined the Heineken Group as a Sales Representative in 1991. He rose through the echelons to the present position he is occupying, serving in various leadership capacities and countries en route.

Commenting on his recent appointment as MD/CEO elect, a statement from the company read: ‘’ The Board is pleased to have a person of Mr. Essaadi’s experience and knowledge to take up the position of Managing Director/CEO of the Company, and to continue the turnaround work started by Mr. Borrut Bel