Adebayo Obajemu

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday closed on a negative note as the All Share Index closed lower by 1.53% to settle at 24,479.22 points from the previous close of 24,858.89 points on Monday.

Market Capitalisation closed at N12.770 trillion, down by 1.53% from the previous close of N12.968 trillion, thereby shedding N198 billion.

An aggregate of 280.67 million units of shares were traded in 4,464 deals, valued at N3.14 billion.

Market Breadth

The market Breadth closed negative as 10 equities appreciated in their share prices and 34 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Neimeth Pharmaceuticals led other percentage gainers with 10% growth, closing at N1.65 from the previous close of N1.50.

Okomu Oil and ABC Transport among other gainer also grew their share prices by 9.94% and 9.80% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Cadbury and BUA Cement both led other price decliners, shedding 10% of their share prices to close at N6.75 and N38.70 respectively.

Unity Bank, Berger Paint and Learn Africa among other price decliners also shed 9.43%, 9.40% and 9.30% of their share prices respectively.

Volume Drivers

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) traded 68.2 million units of its shares in 273 deals, valued at N365 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded 22.5 million units of its shares