Nigeria @65: Jonathan, Sanwo-Olu, Otti, Fubara, Adeleke urge patriotism, respect for rule of law

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th Independence anniversary, prominent leaders including former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Alex Otti of Abia, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have urged citizens to renew their commitment to patriotism, unity, and respect for the rule of law as the country charts its path toward greater development.

Former President Jonathan, in a goodwill message, urged Nigerians to remain optimistic despite the many difficulties confronting the nation. He acknowledged challenges ranging from insecurity to economic hardship and weak institutions but reminded citizens that Nigeria remained a blessed country with enormous potential.

“Nigeria is a blessed nation, endowed with vast land, abundant natural resources, and, above all, the ingenuity and creativity of the people,” Jonathan said. “Our cultural richness, our knowledge, and our wisdom have continued to distinguish Nigerians across every sphere of human endeavor, both at home and abroad. Let us hold firmly to optimism and faith, knowing that the greatness of our country is within reach if we remain united and steadfast.”

Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu, called on Nigerians to embrace unity, resilience, and shared responsibility as the country celebrates its 65th Independence anniversary.

In a message posted on his official X handle on Wednesday, the governor reflected on Nigeria’s journey since independence, describing it as one marked by both challenges and remarkable perseverance.

“Today, as we mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, I am grateful for how far we have come as a people. Our journey has not been without challenges, yet it remains a story of resilience, hope, and belief in a better tomorrow,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He stressed that the anniversary was a reminder of the duty leaders and citizens owe to work together in building a nation that guarantees inclusion, empowerment, and opportunities for all.

“This day reminds us of the responsibility we share to build a Lagos, and a Nigeria, where every citizen feels seen, heard, and empowered to thrive. Let us continue working together to hand over a brighter future to the next generation,” he added.

From Abia, Governor Otti expressed his solidarity with Nigerians nationwide, highlighting the resilience and unbroken spirit of the people. He noted that independence offered an opportunity to reflect on the country’s journey, marked by trials, triumphs, and the determination to overcome adversity.

“Today we pause to honour our journey, full of trials, triumphs, and the unbreakable spirit of our people,” Otti said. “It is my solemn prayer that God will continue to guide our leaders with wisdom, safeguard our land with peace, and bless every Nigerian with strength, unity, and hope. From the bustling streets of Aba to the lush vegetation of Ohafia, may our collective vision rise above our challenges. Abia stands with Nigeria, strong, proud, and ready for the future. Together, let’s keep building. Let’s keep believing.”

Governor Adeleke of Osun focused his message on the rule of law as the cornerstone of democracy and national governance. He cautioned against unlawful interference in democratic structures, stressing that Nigeria’s progress depends on upholding constitutionalism.

“We have recorded a lot of progress, but we should continue to protect the foundation of our national existence, the Constitution, and its interpretation by a truly independent judiciary,” Adeleke said. “Judicial process must be respected, as it is the only legitimate vehicle to regulate relationships among players in the democratic space and among Nigerians at large. I task the political class to strive towards true federalism. Federating units must be strengthened within the context of more devolution of powers and resources.”

In Rivers State, Governor Fubara congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians, calling for renewed efforts to build peace and unity. He stressed that both leaders and citizens bore a responsibility to safeguard democracy and promote development.

“Providence has entrusted us with the responsibility of navigating the course of the nation and initiating policies to spur development and a better life for the people,” Fubara said. “May God continue to give us the wisdom and strength to positively impact and uplift the nation.”

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in his Independence Day message described Abuja as one of the safest and most peaceful parts of the country, crediting this to both government action and the commitment of residents.

“Residents have remained intentional about living together in peace and harmony in spite of a few distractions. Consequently, the FCT has become one of the most peaceful places to reside in the entire country,” Wike said.

He attributed the capital’s relative calm to strategic security measures implemented in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, as well as residents’ zero tolerance for insecurity. He further linked Abuja’s progress to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said has delivered “unprecedented development and security measures” to the capital.

“We have reconstructed schools and hospitals, built strategic roads, empowered youths and women, and supported our farmers. These interventions are strengthening the economy of the FCT and improving living standards,” Wike noted. He also urged residents to maintain peace as the February 2026 area council elections approach, calling for issue-based campaigns and responsible voting.