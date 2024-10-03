Nigeria @64: We must do our part as patriots, citizens – Gov Otti

Abia state joined the rest of the 36 states and Federal capital Territory of Nigeria (FCT), Abuja, to observed a low-key celebration of Nigeria’s 64th anniversary on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The ever-busy Umuahia Township Stadium, along School road, especially, on festive days, was virtually empty. In the same vein, other streets in the major cities of Umuahia and Aba were empty with very scanty business activities observed.

A walk round town shows that most residents chose to remain indoors to watch developments of the day.

But in spite of that, along some people were seen in bars and restaurants drinking and discussing in groups.

While some discussed the mood of the nation besieged by hunger, high cost of goods and services, poverty, insecurity and unemployment, political gladiators of different political divides, were also seen in groups meditating and gainfully used the public holiday declared by the federal government to mark the 64th Nigerian Independence anniversary, to discuss and map-out strategies for the on-going electoral processes leading to the state local government election scheduled for November 2.

Moreover, at the Government House, Umuahia, an event to mark the day took place. It featured parade and inspection of guards of honour mounted by a detachment of the security agencies in Abia by Governor Alex Otti.

The event was graced by the state deputy governor, Chief Ikechukwu Emetu; Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lilian Abai; members of the state executive council; Commissioner of Police in Abia state, Mr Danladi Isa, Commander 14 Brigade Ohafia Brigadier General Olusola Diya; Commandant Nigeria College of Accounts and finance Owerrinta, Captain Osuolale Eyitayo and host of other service commanders, dignitaries from Abia state, among others.

In the address he read to mark the anniversary captioned: ”REDISCOVERING THE SPIRIT OF NIGERIA”, governor Otti said “ Our most promising path to national reawakening is to begin to think less of ourselves as individuals and tribesmen but rise collectively to the responsibilities of true citizenship. We have been called to reclaim ownership of our country, make sacrifices and hold ourselves to higher standard of values and principles. Nigeria can still rise to the glory of its founding fathers, but we must do our part as patriots and citizens.”

In his opinion, a day like this (Independence anniversary) not only offers a great opportunity to revel in national pride, but we must also take a moment to reflect on our journey as one people united in a shared destiny.

He declared: “The crises of poverty, unemployment, unpredictable macroeconomic trajectory, failing public infrastructure and expanding front lines of insecurity have combined to dampen the enthusiasm of millions of our compatriots. Opinions may vary for reasons of political affiliations and interests, but it will be hard to objectively convince any genuine patriot that this is the best we can be.

“It is always fashionable to blame those in positions of privilege for the woes of our nation, but we must also probe deeper to find instances of our own complicity in the challenges that have plagued our nation in the last six decades and more. When we condone corruption and malfeasance in our various establishments, or place primordial sentiments of tribe and religion above objectivity in our response to national issues, we simply water the ground for unending cycles of failure.

“I want to appreciate our compatriots in Abia for our continuing faith and support for the Nigerian project. Like every other part of the country, we have also been challenged by the paradox of Nigeria and its many internal contradictions. We have refused to give in to despair because we understand the futility of abandoning the homestead when flames of fire go up in the sky. “As historical and recent events have amply demonstrated, we are a community of phoenixes who build the masterpieces of the future from the ashes of yesterday’s ruins.

“My message to our people today and always, will be a very simple one: we must never give up hope. We may have failed several times in the past but what will matter most when our story will be told in time to come will not be how or where we stumbled, but how we were able to gather ourselves to try again, and again and not stumbled.

“With faith, we shall triumph, just like our gallant soldiers at Burma did more than 70 years ago to great acclaim. Fellow Nigerians, we must never give up on the dream that motivated the struggle for Independence because it is a solemn duty to which we must now rededicate ourselves.

“We are called to look beyond the narrow confines of our selfish aspirations and keep our gaze on the glory that comes from placing the community over and above the greed of individuals. Nigeria shall arise because we have in us, the seeds of enduring greatness”.