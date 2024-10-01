Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers State, has declared that his administration will not succumb to blackmail from any individual or group.

Fubara said his focus remains on delivering good governance and advancing the state’s progress.

The governor stated this on Tuesday during the 64th Nigerian Independence Day Anniversary Parade at the Government House Arcade in Port Harcourt, where he reaffirmed his commitment to consolidating the state’s gains in peace, governance, and economic development.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the governor expressed appreciation for President Bola Tinubu’s “bold and pragmatic” economic reforms aimed at addressing the nation’s structural challenges and fostering long-term growth and prosperity.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s independence journey, Fubara said, “October 1st, 1960, is etched in our history, with Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, raising the cherished green-white-green flag, marking our independence from British colonial rule. Since then, many leaders, brave men, and women have made sacrifices to preserve our freedom and ensure unity.”

He acknowledged the efforts of past and present leaders in keeping the country together but lamented that, after 64 years of independence, Nigeria still grapples with challenges like insecurity and economic hardship.

“Despite these difficulties, we have reasons to celebrate. We are known globally for our resilience, cultural diversity, and resourcefulness. As Nigerians, we must remain grateful for what we have and work towards building a nation where no one is oppressed, and everyone can live in peace and prosperity,” Fubara said.

He urged Nigerians to stay true to the vision of the nation’s founding fathers by promoting unity, peace, and justice. Fubara called for collaboration between Nigerians and the federal government to tackle the nation’s political and economic challenges, including corruption, nepotism, and insecurity.

“It is only through our collective efforts that Nigeria can achieve its true potential and become a global leader,” Fubara said.

The governor commended President Tinubu for his determination to drive economic reforms and urged fellow governors to intensify efforts to combat insecurity, banditry, and oil theft, particularly in the Niger Delta region, for these reforms to yield positive results.

On his administration’s part, Fubara reassured the people of Rivers State of his unwavering commitment to improving the state’s infrastructure, education, and healthcare sectors.

He highlighted ongoing projects such as the Port Harcourt Ring Road, the Trans-Kalabari Road, and the rehabilitation of schools, hospitals, and the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

Fubara also applauded the Armed Forces, Police, and other security agencies for their role in maintaining peace and security in Rivers State, pledging continued support for their efforts.