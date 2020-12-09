Niger Insurance Plc has declared a loss of N311.43 million in Q2 2020, down by -1,173.2% Year-on-Year, from a profit of N29.02 million recorded in the corresponding period last year.

This is according to a notification sent by the firm to the Nigeria Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.

Highlights of the report show that Gross premium written declined to N189.41 million, -53.7% Y-o-Y. Gross Premium Income declined to N186.0 million,-46.6% Y-o-Y and Pre-tax operating profit declined to a loss of N358.19 million, -1,323% Y-o-Y.

Also fee and commission income declined to N3.44 million, -71.3% Y-o-Y.

Net underwriting income declined to N177.89 million, -42.1% Y-o-Y

Claims expenses increased to N265.6 million, +429.9% Y-o-Y.

Total underwriting expenses increased to N266.23 million, +566.6% Y-o-Y.

Basic Earnings per Share declined to a loss of N4.02.

Tax paid declined to N15 million, -81.3% Y-o-Y.