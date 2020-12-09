Former chairman of defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that he had no case to answer in the allegations made against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr. Maina, who told Justice Okon Abang shortly after the EFCC, through its counsel, Farouk Abdullah, closed its case, said he would be filing a no-case submission, NAN reported.

The former pension reformed boss, through his lawyer, Anayo Adibe, made his intention known shortly after he cross examined the ninth prosecution witness (PW9), Rouqquaya Ibrahim, an EFCC investigator.

Justice Abang adjourned the matter until Friday (December 10) for counsel to defendant, Adobe, to address the court orally and for the prosecution counsel, Abdullah, to respond to the no-case submission.

Mr. Maina was first arraigned before Justice Abang, on October 25, 2019, by the EFCC alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd.

Although he is facing 12-counts bordering on money laundering up to the tune of N2 billion, he had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

He recently jumped bail, causing his surety, Senator Ali Ndume to be remanded at Kuje Custodial Centre. Nigerian security agencies, with the help of Interpol later retrieved Mr. Maina from the neighbouring Niger Republic where he was hiding