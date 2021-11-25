Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) organised the 9th edition of the Nigerian Capital Market Information Security Forum (NCMISF), themed, “Navigating the Post-Pandemic Cyber Security Imperatives”, on Tuesday, 23 November 2021.

The one-day free to attend event brought together leading industry data privacy and security experts and capital market stakeholders virtually to share actionable information and ideas on post-pandemic effects, survival strategies and optimal pathways for the capital market and the ecosystem at large.

In her opening remarks, the Acting Chief Risk Officer, Enterprise Risk Management, NGX, Mrs. Oluyemi Obadare noted that, “The coronavirus has accelerated a second digital revolution not seen since the dot-com boom of the early 2000s. Likewise, it has made criminal minds increasingly motivated to innovate and digitize their attacks, as there has been an increased demand for information online. Covid-19 did not only cause a health pandemic, but a cyber-crime pandemic too and the potential impacts are here to stay. NGX has, therefore, provide a platform for professionals and subject matter experts in the Information technology and financial industry to collaborate and share ideas on information security best practices.”

The event provided participants with the opportunity to get a deeper understanding of present and developing trends in information security through case study presentations ranging from building resilience against ransomware, managing third-party risk in a digital World; and securing one’s online presence. To shed light on these issues, the following topics were treated, Building Resilience Against Ransomware by John Anyanwu, Partner, Cyber & Privacy, KPMG; Managing Third-Party Risk in a Digital World by Chika Nwachukwu, Manager, Digital Risk and Cybersecurity, PwC; Information Security at Meristem Stockbrokers by Oladotun Olorunyomi, Head, IT, Meristem Stockbrokers Limited; and Securing Your Online Presence by Uwa Agbonile, CEO & Chief Software Architect, InfoWARE Limited.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!