Kunle Idowu

The new Comptroller of Customs incharge of Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Peter Chad Kolo has resumed office.

Kolo took over headship of the Command on Wednesday, from Michael Agbara, who spent over two years in Ogun

Speaking while taking over from his predecessor, the new Comptroller, Kolo warned smugglers and anyone with criminal tendency to desist from any nefarious activity as tough times awaits them.

He urged officers and men of the Command to double their efforts in order to sustain the fight against smuggling beyond the success achieved by his predecessors.

Kolo also called for high level of compliance to Nigeria Customs Service procedures and fiscal policies among the officers and trading stakeholders alike.

He admonished the officers on the need to be disciplined in their conduct during the discharge of their statutory responsibilities, directing all officers to be diligent and abide by the rules of engagement while relating with the public.

Kolo commended his predecessor, Michael Agbara for his giant strides in anti-smuggling activities and the successes recorded.

The new Controller, however, appealed to the stakeholders including other security agencies to cooperate with him and support his administration, while promising to consolidate on the existing synergy between the command and other security agencies .

While assuring members of the trading community of his maximum cooperation for legitimate trade, he declared that he would maintain the administrative style and standard left behind by his predecessor.

In his remark, the former Area Comptroller, Agbara solicited for maximum cooperation for the new Controller, thanking officers and men of the command for giving him support while serving as Area Controller.