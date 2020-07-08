The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has warned against the violations of financial regulations and inappropriate financial dealings, promising dire consequences for culprits.

The Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof Adesoji Adesugba, while briefing audit personnel of the agency declared that the act of tampering with financial regulations and corruptive

activities, both in the procurement process and in the financial management of the agency would not be tolerated.

He said “let me make this very clear I will strictly enforce extant rules and financial regulations, I will not tolerate breaching of due process in procurement and other financial transactions”.

“I charge you to ensure proper records keeping and observance of the internal

processes. Every transaction must be within the bound of the law. If there is any Infraction, I will act swiftly against culprits. There must be no excuse”.

” I am a stickler for transparency and accountability. Any official who breached the financial protocols will be sanctioned. We will conduct governance audit to ensure the right things are done. We must adopt and follow our processes within the ground of extant regulations,” the Managing Director added.

Prof Adesugba urged the staff of the agency to imbibe the culture of transparency and accountability, warning that he will not shield nor defend any official engaging in corrupt practices.

Prof Adesugba assumed duty as NEPZA boss on 1st July after President Muhammadu Buhari approved his appointment on June 26.