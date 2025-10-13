NEMA: Floods claim 236 lives, displace 135,000 across 27 states, FCT

At least 236 people have been killed and more than 135,000 displaced by floods that have swept through 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2025, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said.

According to the agency’s latest 2025 Flood Dashboard, the disaster has affected 409,714 Nigerians across 117 Local Government Areas (LGAs), with extensive damage to homes, farmlands, and livelihoods.

Niger, Adamawa record highest casualties

Niger State has suffered the greatest loss of life, recording 163 deaths, while Adamawa followed with 59. Other states affected include Taraba with five deaths, Sokoto three, Jigawa and Yobe two each, and Gombe and Borno with one death apiece.

NEMA also reported 115 persons missing and 826 others injured. The floods destroyed 47,708 houses and submerged 62,653 farmlands, leaving thousands of families homeless and food supplies under threat.

Women and children worst affected

The agency’s data shows that the floods have disproportionately impacted vulnerable groups. Out of the total affected population, 188,118 are children, 125,307 are women, 77,423 are men, 18,866 are elderly, and 2,418 are persons with disabilities.

Widespread impact across the country

Adamawa topped the list of affected populations, with 60,608 residents impacted and 23,077 displaced. In Lagos, 57,951 people were affected and 3,680 displaced, while Akwa Ibom reported 46,233 affected and 40,140 displaced.

Other majorly affected states include:

Taraba: 28,107 affected, 4,465 displaced

Imo: 26,041 affected, 13,254 displaced

Kaduna: 24,240 affected, 1,237 displaced

Rivers: 22,345 affected, 9,645 displaced

Abia: 11,907 affected, 4,896 displaced

Edo: 18,373 affected, 7,681 displaced

Kebbi: 16,918 affected, 5,718 displaced

Sokoto: 15,675 affected, 4,566 displaced

Flooding was also reported in Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ondo, and the FCT, where several communities have been submerged.

NEMA steps up coordination

NEMA said it has been working closely with state governments and humanitarian partners to deliver emergency relief, conduct rescue operations, and assess long-term rehabilitation needs.

“The agency continues to monitor the situation closely and coordinate responses to minimise further loss of lives and property,” the statement read.

This year’s flooding, among the worst in recent memory, underscores Nigeria’s growing vulnerability to extreme weather events, with experts warning of worsening climate impacts unless urgent mitigation and drainage infrastructure measures are implemented nationwide.