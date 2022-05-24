Ned Nwoko emerges PDP candidate for Delta north senatorial election

Ned Nwoko, a lawyer and businessman, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Delta north senatorial election.

Nwoko, husband of Regina Daniels, an actress, won the PDP ticket to contest for the seat which currently occupied by Peter Nwaoboshi.

Nwaoboshi has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Declaring Nwoko as the winner of the contest on Monday, Nosa Omagbon, chairman of the election committee, said the businessman got 242 votes to defeat Paul Osaji, his closest opponent, who secured 67 votes.

The returning officer said 310 delegates participated in the exercise, but one vote was void.

Nwoko was a member of the house of representatives between 1999 and 2003, representing Aniocha north/south and Oshimili north/south federal constituency.

Nwoko, who is the chairman of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, is known for his campaign for malaria eradication.