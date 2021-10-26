By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Managing Director/Chief Executive and Executive Director of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan, has noted that the insurance coverage limit of the corporation is one of the most robust in the world, and covers up to 97 percent of deposits in Nigerian banks.

Mr. Hassan who explained that as today, the NDIC as a deposit insurer, guarantees payment of deposits up to the maximum insured sum of N500,000 to a depositor in Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Primary Mortgage Banks PMBs, and N200,000 to a depositor in Microfinance Banks (MFBs) in the event of failure of a participating financial institution, noted that the coverage limit is not static, but subject to periodic reviews, and has been reviewed from N50, 000 up to the current limit.

The NDIC boss explained these while delivering his welcome address on Tuesday at the ongoing 2021 NDIC/ Financial Reporters Council of Nigeria (FICAN) workshop in Gombe, with the theme “Enduring Extreme Disruption: Resilience and Reinvention for Banking System Stability and Deposit Insurance.”

Hassan emphasized that only about 3% of accounts are not completely covered within the coverage limit of the corporation.

He said, “The NDIC coverage limit is very robust, it’s one of the most robust in the world. Only about 3 percent of accounts are not covered within the N500, 000 limit.”

Hassan noted that while there those who argue that the limit should be increased, the current level of coverage is adequate, but also subject to review from time to time.

He further explained that depositors who have more than N500,000 in their bank accounts are also covered by the corporation, but within the limit of N500,000.

“If you have N1million in your bank account, it doesn’t mean that you would lose the whole money in the event of failure. You will be paid N500,000,”

