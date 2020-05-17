BY EMEKA EJERE

Two employees of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) who allegedly stole sensitive documents belonging to the commission, were at the weekend arrested by the police.

Report says the suspects were caught red-handed moving the documents out of the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

They were said to be apprehended by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration and the Executive Director, Project.

The two suspects, whose identities were still kept under wraps, were reportedly taken to the police station at Olu Obasanjo for further investigations and prosecution.

According to a source from the commission, who spoke in confidence, one of the suspects came from the Delta State’s office of the commission while the second employee worked at the commission’s headquarters.

The source said: “The two directors made a surprise visit to the commission’s headquarters on Saturday. They met some employees and demanded to know what they were doing at the office. They got satisfactory answers from them.

“They headed for the third floor of the headquarters and saw two employees coming out of the building and demanded to know their mission. But they could not explain what they were doing at the building.

“One of the directors opted to search their bag and discovered many sensitive documents belonging to the commission. One of the employees came from our Delta State office while the other one works in the head office. They were immediately handed over to the police.”