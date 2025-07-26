NASENI, Nigerian Air Force deepen partnership on indigenous defense technologies

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have renewed their strategic partnership to advance indigenous technology development, with a focus on defense, aerospace, and infrastructure.

The renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on July 25, 2025, at NASENI Headquarters, Idu Industrial Layout, Abuja, during a high-level visit by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, and senior NAF officers. They were received by NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, and the agency’s management team.

Focus on C5 Rocket and aerospace innovation

In his remarks, Air Marshal Abubakar praised NASENI’s leadership under Halilu, citing its work in reverse engineering, local manufacturing of engineering components, and contributions to the C5 Rocket Project. He noted that NASENI had played a crucial role in fabricating rocket bodies, structural components, and conducting precision material analysis.

He also commended the establishment of the NASENI Northwest Technology Innovation Hub at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna, describing it as a landmark project facilitated by land support from the Air Force.

The Air Marshal proposed that NASENI become a co-owner of the C5 Rocket Project, while continuing to lead in rocket body production and exploring cost reduction strategies. He further invited NASENI to participate in new research and development (R&D) training modules at NAF’s R&D Institute and collaborate on Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining capacity building for Air Force personnel at NASENI’s Centre of Excellence.

NASENI pledges deeper collaboration

In his response, Halilu reaffirmed NASENI’s commitment to the Air Force, describing the collaboration as one of the agency’s “smoothest and most productive.”

“We’ve achieved so much together — from reverse-engineering projects to shared innovation hubs — and we are just getting started,” Halilu said.

He highlighted NASENI’s advancements in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) development, drone pilot training, asset recovery initiatives, and CNC machining capabilities, inviting the Air Force to take advantage of its infrastructure and expertise.

Halilu also underscored NASENI’s partnership model with the private sector, which he said promotes cost-effective innovation while ensuring public institutions like NAF have access to cutting-edge technologies.

MoU aligned with Renewed Hope Agenda

The new MoU, Halilu explained, is structured to deliver measurable outcomes and aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. It prioritizes joint R&D, local manufacturing of aerospace and defense components, human capital development, and knowledge sharing.

“This partnership goes beyond paperwork,” Halilu said. “It’s about building the future of Nigeria’s defense and innovation ecosystem together.”

The formal signing of the MoU sets the stage for joint action plans on the C5 Rocket Project, CNC training, defense manufacturing, and other innovation-driven initiatives.